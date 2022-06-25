Bennicas & Associates Inc. Invests $212,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 773,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

