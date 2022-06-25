Bennicas & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 1.9% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CSX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,261,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,946,803. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

