Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.42. 6,993,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

