Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded up $12.90 on Friday, reaching $325.62. 5,449,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $325.82.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

