Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.19. 878,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

