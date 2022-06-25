Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 415,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.69 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

