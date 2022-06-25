Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014295 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

