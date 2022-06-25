Binemon Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $990,037.11 and approximately $732,729.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.