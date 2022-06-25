BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.85. 2,260,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,678. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

