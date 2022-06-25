Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00314850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00074945 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

