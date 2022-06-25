BitcoinZ Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,782.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $25,782.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00316290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00083493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00074320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,309,382,035 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

