BitDAO Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $269.29 million and approximately $25.88 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00128413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00071280 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014486 BTC.

About BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

