BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $743.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

