BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.12) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

