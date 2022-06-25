BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $697.53

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 697.53 ($8.54) and traded as low as GBX 586.03 ($7.18). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.20), with a volume of 1,038,076 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 693.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 679.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.