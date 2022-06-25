Blank Wallet (BLANK) Hits Market Cap of $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014312 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.