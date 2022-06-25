Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Financial Comparison

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 4 7 1 2.75 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $28.45, suggesting a potential upside of 57.56%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.12 billion 0.39 $215.55 million $2.10 8.60 FAT Brands $118.88 million 1.03 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 5.20% 131.48% 8.47% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 26, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,013 full-service restaurants and franchised 157 restaurants across 47 states; and 156 full-service restaurants and franchised 172 restaurants across 17 countries and Guam. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

