BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 34% This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 34% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $185,206.76 and $118,314.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,295.51 or 1.00007037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00039182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024520 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,061 coins and its circulating supply is 891,273 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

