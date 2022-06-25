boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.82) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.88) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.83.

BHOOY stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

