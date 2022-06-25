British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.79

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 97823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

