Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

