Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:BNL opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

