Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $55.05

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.32.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of CHWY opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.
In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
