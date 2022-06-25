Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $55.05

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.32.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.