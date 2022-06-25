Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $73.71

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 86,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

