Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.