Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT at $7,229.50

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,229.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($98.30) to GBX 6,450 ($79.01) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($86.21) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($95.54) to GBX 7,280 ($89.17) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. NEXT has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

