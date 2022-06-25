Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Price Target at C$70.92

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of TSE OTEX opened at C$51.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.38. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$45.80 and a 52-week high of C$69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.