Brokerages Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $76.80

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $65.96 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

