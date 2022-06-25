Brokerages Set Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) PT at GBX 359

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.40).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

In other Superdry news, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 805,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143,344.24 ($1,400,470.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 805,447 shares of company stock worth $114,379,397.

SDRY stock opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £120.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.86. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 132.60 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 468 ($5.73).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

