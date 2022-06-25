BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.98

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as low as C$3.55. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 179,040 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTB.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$308.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.06.

In related news, Director Michel Léonard purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,222,630.68.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.