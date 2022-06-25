Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.23.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

