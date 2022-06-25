Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Acquires $15,784.50 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $15,784.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $76,694.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor purchased 750 shares of Capital Southwest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $17,857.50.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWC. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

