Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.42 billion and $719.35 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00289671 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.