Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $25,050.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12.

On Monday, April 18th, Kirk Somers sold 177 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $8,278.29.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

