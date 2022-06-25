CarGurus’ (CARG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.45.

CARG opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

