Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 244,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

