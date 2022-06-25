Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

