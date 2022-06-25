Celo Achieves Market Capitalization of $443.56 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Celo has a total market cap of $443.56 million and approximately $48.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

