Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CLSN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Celsion has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $20.25.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Celsion at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.