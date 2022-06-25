Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Celsion has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $20.25.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celsion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Celsion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

