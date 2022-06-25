Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,450 ($17.76) to GBX 1,150 ($14.09) in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

