Ceres Price Tops $39.21 on Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.21 or 0.00182813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $216,108.26 and $5,554.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00144739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

