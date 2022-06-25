CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

