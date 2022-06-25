CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $355,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock stock opened at $647.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.62 and a 200-day moving average of $743.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.