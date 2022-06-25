CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

TJX opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

