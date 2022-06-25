CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 711 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,864,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,514. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.