CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $470,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $302.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average is $340.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

