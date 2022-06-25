Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

