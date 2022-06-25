Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

