Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Medifast comprises 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $189.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $295.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 46.79%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

