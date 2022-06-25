Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $103.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

